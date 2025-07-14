Henry Manuel Stephens Jr. “Buddy”

November 26, 1951 – July 10, 2025

Henry Manuel Stephens Jr. “Buddy”, 73, a native of Morgan City, La, and a resident of Houma, La, passed away on Thursday, July 10, 2025.

Buddy is survived by his son, Henry Manuel Stephens III “Dubby” (Heather), and his daughter, Tina Marie Stephens; grandchildren, Dylan Smith, Ragen Stephens, Madeline Stephens, and Henry Manuel Stephens IV; and one sister Elizabeth Stephens Chauvin.

Buddy is preceded in death by his parents, Henry Manuel Stephens Sr. “Dub” and Mary Mae Dumont; and two sisters, Linda and Dolores.

Buddy served in the United States Air Force. He enjoyed watching football, playing pool, and darts. He enjoyed spending time with his cousin and best friend, Mr. Tim Plessala. Buddy had many friends at his favorite hang out, Hank’s Waterfall. He was a devoted son and caretaker to his mother Mary for many years. Buddy will be dearly missed by those whose lives he touched.

There will be no public services at this time.