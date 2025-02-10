Herbert J. “Cuddy” Leonard Sr., 80, a native and resident of Bourg, was called to be with his loving family who has moved on to Heaven above on Thursday, February 6, 2025.

He is survived by his loving wife of almost 51 years, Betty Jeffery Leonard; children, Dawn Leonard Celestin (Chris), Beverly Leonard Rhodes (Bobby), and Herbert J. Leonard, Jr. (Cindy); grandchildren, Tyler (Maygen), Alexis (Sy), Autumn, Christopher, Drake, Elian, Natalya, and Alani; siblings, Judy Chaisson, Harold Leonard, and Bobby Leonard; and many extended family members and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Joseph Leonard, Sr. and Rita Mae LeBlanc Leonard; siblings, Nelson Leonard, William Leonard, Jr., Johnny Leonard, Adam Leonard, Carol Leonard, Julie Leonard LeBouef, and Lisa Leonard Thibodeaux; and grand-furbaby, Lucy.

Cuddy was a parishioner of St. Ann Catholic Church in Bourg. He was loved by everyone who met him, no one was a stranger to him. Cuddy was kind-hearted, giving, outspoken at times, and strong-willed. He was a loving husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He loved his children, but he lived for his grandchildren, and enjoyed his visits at The Montegut Senior Citizen Center. Cuddy will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation will be held on Monday, February 10, 2025 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 6:00 pm till 9:00 pm. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bourg from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Ann Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the nurses, doctors, and staff at CIS and Terrebonne General for their care and compassion.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.