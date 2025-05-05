J.D. Martin, a resident of Houma, passed away on Monday, April 28, 2025 at the age of 77.

J.D. was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was loved by many people and respected by even more. A veteran of the Army, he had a long career in the oilfield holding many positions over the years. After retirement he enjoyed his love for classic cars and going to car shows. Always up for good music and conversation, he was known by many people around town and had his regular spots to enjoy a cold beer with friends and others. On weekends you could find him in the backyard smoking a good Texas brisket. He will be missed and loved always.

He is survived by his children, Tanya Martin-Medel of Austin, TX, Paul Martin (Melissa) of Houma, and Michael Martin (Tiffany) of Raceland, sister, Carla Stevens of Anson, TX; brother, Lester Ray Martin of Aspermont, TX; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and another one on the way.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Charlene L. Martin; first wife, Margie L. Martin; parents, Junior and Jerry Martin; brother-in-law, Jay Stevens.

Private services will be held.

