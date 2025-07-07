Jack Eugene Morris

Robert “Bobby” Sarchet
July 7, 2025
Patricia Margaret Leonard Illescas
July 7, 2025
Robert “Bobby” Sarchet
July 7, 2025
Patricia Margaret Leonard Illescas
July 7, 2025

Screenshot

Jack Eugene Morris, 96, born April 4, 1929 a native of Halsam, Texas and resident of Bayou Blue, Louisiana passed away on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Monday, July 7, 2025 at Heritage Baptist Church, Houma, Louisiana from 10:00 AM until the Religious Service at 11:00 AM. The burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Gray, Louisiana.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria Ann Fonseca Morris; sons, Michael Morris, Anthony Morris, Randy Brunet; daughters, Anita Cheryl Morris, Sue Lynnette Morris Player, Dixie Ann Morris Rothrock; 18 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Feddie Morris; sons, Melvin Brunet and Ricky Brunet; brother, Fred Morris; sisters, Dixie Morris Lasseter and Gladys Morris; 3 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

Screenshot

July 7, 2025

Patricia Margaret Leonard Illescas

Read more