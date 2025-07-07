Jack Eugene Morris, 96, born April 4, 1929 a native of Halsam, Texas and resident of Bayou Blue, Louisiana passed away on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Monday, July 7, 2025 at Heritage Baptist Church, Houma, Louisiana from 10:00 AM until the Religious Service at 11:00 AM. The burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Gray, Louisiana.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria Ann Fonseca Morris; sons, Michael Morris, Anthony Morris, Randy Brunet; daughters, Anita Cheryl Morris, Sue Lynnette Morris Player, Dixie Ann Morris Rothrock; 18 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Feddie Morris; sons, Melvin Brunet and Ricky Brunet; brother, Fred Morris; sisters, Dixie Morris Lasseter and Gladys Morris; 3 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.