Jacqueline “Jackie” Prosperie, age 78, a native of Houma, Louisiana peacefully passed away on Thursday, April 24, 2025, surrounded by her loved ones.

She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Bert Prosperie; daughters, Angela Rogers (Melvin), Penny Pace (Paul), and Marla Prosperie (Dave); 8 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Claudette Blanchard; brother, Timothy Charpentier; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jean and Mavis Charpentier; mother and father in law, Louis and Bessie Prosperie; and brother in law, Henery Blanchard.

A private service will be held at a later date.

The family would like to send out a special thanks to Haydel Hospice for all of their help and kindness, along with Dr. Matt Walkins.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.