It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of James J. Savoie, 81, a beloved father, and friend, went to be with Our Lord and Savior on Monday, January 13, 2025. James lived a life rich in love, laughter, and passion, leaving an indelible mark on all who were fortunate enough to know him.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation in his honor on Sunday, January 19, 2025, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Monday, January 20, 2025, at Annunziata Catholic Church from 9:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.

James is survived by his children, Stephanie Savoie LeBouef (Timmy), Allison Savoie Lirette, and Stephen Savoie; grandchildren, Timmy LeBouef, Jr. (Ciera), Alaina Lirette (Adam Hennessey), Tamalee Savoie, and Stephen Savoie, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Emileigh LeBouef, Timmy LeBouef, III, Adelena “Addie” Savoie, and Aurora Jane Miles; siblings, Dolores “Doty” Savoie Picou, Claire Savoie Muster, Tommie Savoie, Elaine Savoie Duncan, Herbert Fitch, and Melvina Diggs; sister-in-law, Joanne Jaccuzzo Voisin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in passing by his loving wife, Theresa Jaccuzzo Savoie; parents, Claude and Walterine Savoie; siblings, Max Savoie and Norma Davis.

A proud member of the Army National Guard, James exemplified dedication and service, qualities he carried into his everyday life. He reveled in watching the New Orleans Saints and LSU Tigers play football, his cheers echoing his unwavering passion for the teams he adored. In the great outdoors, he found joy through deer hunting and fishing, where countless memories were made, often shared with loved ones.

James also enjoyed spending time at the casino, where he embraced the thrill of chance with an infectious smile. Music was a profound part of his life, with classic tunes serving as the backdrop to celebrations and quiet moments alike.

In reflecting on his life, we are reminded of the warmth he brought into our lives-the laughter, the stories, and the unwavering love. James J. Savoie will be deeply missed but fondly remembered in the hearts of all who loved him.