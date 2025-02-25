James “Jim” Ray, Farmer, Jr.

James “Jim” Ray, Farmer, Jr., age 72, a native and resident of Houma, La., passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.

Jim is survived by his wife, Ladale Fox Farmer; his sons, Tracy Duplantis (Tracy Lynn), Jay Farmer (Amy), and Brett Farmer (Monica); his grandchildren, Brooke Duplantis, Zack Duplantis, Joey Farmer, Ella Farmer, Tyler Farmer, and Claire Farmer; his brother, Ricky Farmer (Dinea); his sister, Suzie Reckert (Tom); and his mother, Betty Jo Farmer.


Jim was preceded in passing by his father, James Ray Farmer, Sr.; his brother, Kenny Farmer.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation in honor of Jim on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at Living word Church from 9:00a.m. until the Funeral Service at 11:00a.m. Jim will be laid to rest in Garden of Memories Cemetery.

