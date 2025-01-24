It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of James “Jimbo” Paul Arceneaux Jr., who left this world on January 20, 2025, at the age of 36. Born on June 18, 1988, in Houma, Louisiana, Jimbo was a beloved son to his parents, Monica and James Arceneaux, Sr., and a cherished friend to so many.

Jimbo is reunited in Heaven with his grandparents; John Arceneaux, Richard and Bonnie Robichaux.

To cherish Jimbo’s memories are his cherished daughters; Bella and Ari Arceneaux, parents; Monica and James Arceneaux, Sr., siblings; Jason (Morgan) and Becky (Austin), grandmother Doris Arceneaux, his aunts and uncles; John(Lydia), Julie (David), Darren (Missy), and Benjy (Wendy), significant other, Brooke Blanchard, and numerous nieces and cousins.

Throughout his life, Jimbo was a vibrant spirit with an infectious laugh and a giving heart. He brought joy to those around him, sharing warm hugs that could light up even the darkest of days. His passion for music and his skill in playing the guitar were expressions of his soul, resonating with the love he had for life. An artist at heart, Jimbo, found solace in drawing, often capturing the beauty around him with his unique perspective. His creative spirit was evident in all he did, including his appreciation for astrology, which ignited his curiosity about the universe and our place within it.

A Celebration of Jimbo’s Life will be posted soon where family and friends will come together to celebrate the beautiful life he lived. We invite all who knew him to share memories and reflect on the moments that made Jimbo truly special.

Though Jimbo may no longer be with us in body, his spirit will forever remain in the love and laughter he shared with those fortunate enough to know him. As we navigate this loss together, let us remember him with fondness and gratitude for the light he brought into our lives.