James Nelson Billiot, Jr., 60, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Sunday, June 1, 2025.

He is survived by his son, Adrian Lovell, Sr.; daughters, Lindsey Parfait, Jaymee Parfait, and Mallory Lovell; stepson, Kaegan Solet; 13 grandchildren; mother, Barbara Deroche; brother, Brian Billiot; and numerous aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James “T-Jim” Billiot, Sr.; stepfather, Whitney Deroche; and sister, Michelle Billiot.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 7, 2025 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 10:00 am until the Funeral Service at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Houma.

