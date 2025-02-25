James William “Jim” Jackson, Sr, MD, 92, died peacefully on February 22, 2025. He was married to his beloved wife, Ann Long Jackson, MD, for almost 66 years. She preceded him in death by 3 weeks.

A visitation will be held at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral on Friday February 28th, 2025 from 9:00 am until 10:00 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 am with burial following at St. Joseph Cemetery.

Jim is survived by his six children, James William, Jr “Will”, John Guider “Jack” (Alma), Stacy Ann (Bubbie), Edward Ray, II “Ted” (Carolyn), Mary Zita “Mitzi” (Nolan), and Courtney Carol “CeCe”, his grandchildren James William, III “Jaime”, Carolyn Ann “Cara”, Abigail Lauren “Abby” (Jacob), Elizabeth Renee “Lizzie”, and step grandchildren Lan (Mollie), Jesse, Taylor (Dan), Ross, Rachel, Nolan, Jr, and Allie (Bernard), and his sister, Janet Hughes, and sister in law Zita Sandmeyer (Richard) as well as numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Jim was born on April 18, 1932 in Baton Rouge, LA to parents Lillie Veronica Mathews and Edward Ray Jackson. He started school at the age of 3 in a one room school house. At age 11, he began delivering The Morning Advocate to Tiger Town, LSU campus, and University Acres. Since his father printed The Reveille, he proudly attended LSU University Laboratory School. When his father bought the Lafourche Comet, the family moved to Thibodaux where he attended Thibodaux High School, graduating in 1948. At the age of 15, he had a wonderful and welcomed surprise in going from an only child to a proud big brother. At THS, he was a cheerleader and played on the football, basketball, and undefeated 1948 baseball team. Jim attended Francis T Nicholls Junior College where he was a member of the weight lifting and baseball teams and graduated in the first class of 1950. He attended Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, majoring in Chemistry. He went on to Louisiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans, graduating in 1956. He did an internship at Charity Hospital of New Orleans. It was during the first week of his internship that he met his future wife, Ann, on the front porch of the Intern’s Quarters. He was an Ob-Gyn resident on the Independent Service at Charity Hospital. Jim and Ann dated through this time and were married in 1959. All six of their children loved to hear the stories of their time in medical school and residency at “Big Charity”.

After completing his residency, Jim entered the US Air Force and was stationed at Walker AFB in Roswell, NM from 1960 – 1962. Afterward, they moved to Thibodaux and began their practices. Jim was a compassionate and caring physician who was dedicated to the health of expectant and new mothers. During his time in private practice in Thibodaux, he delivered 8444 babies.

Jim had an adventurous spirit. At the age of 13, he and a friend took a clandestine overnight bus trip from Baton Rouge to New Orleans. This trip remained secret until he was 85 and regaled his children with the antics over a holiday dinner. When Jim was 18, he and 2 friends took a road trip with stops in Chicago, Canada, Niagara Falls, New York City, and Atlanta. In the summer of 1952, he taught swimming and driving at a boy’s camp on Cape Cod. When his sons wanted to fish, Jim bought rods and reels and learned to fish. This led to a boat, a camp on Grand Isle, and years of wonderful times for the whole family.

Jim loved people. He had friends from each stage of his life and kept up with all of them. He enjoyed reading, fishing, golfing, and going to lunch with “The Leftovers”.

Jim was a devoted husband and father. He said to his children, “You mother could have married anyone. I’ll never know why she chose me but I sure am glad that she did.” Jim and Ann were a strong parenting team and their children knew to turn to each as needed. They instilled in their children respect for others and the Lord, the value of education, and importance of family and community. The Jackson children were blessed to have wonderful, loving parents for so very long.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Genevieve Catholic School, E. D. White Catholic High School, or LSU School of Medicine.

