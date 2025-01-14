Jamie Lynn Dupre , age 36, a native and resident of Montegut, LA, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2025.

Jamie is survived by husband, Raymond Rice; sons: Trinity and Storm Dupre; father, Steven (Wack) Dupre; brother, Jeff (Lynsie) Dupre; family: Brodie, Laynie, and Hallie Dupre; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Jamie is preceded in death by mother, Debra Dupre; grandmother, Amanda Thibodaux; grandfather, Bernard Dupre; father-in-law, Brett Thomas; and uncle, Craig “Turtle” Dupre.

Jamie Lynn lived for her husband and two boys. They were her entire world. To know Jamie was to love her. Her beautiful smile could light up any room. Jamie Lynn will forever be missed.

Visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montegut, LA on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 from 9:00 – 11:00 AM. Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart Cemetery behind the church.