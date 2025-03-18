Janell Sevin Voisin, 85, passed away on Friday, March 14, 2025 at 11:25pm surrounded by her loving family. Janell was a native and resident of Chauvin, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday, March 20, 2025 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin, LA from 10:00am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin on Thursday, March 20, 2025 at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 12:00pm with burial following in the church cemetery.

Janell is survived by her loving family; daughters, Janice Eschete (Donald), Cathy Whitney (Paul), Mary LeBlanc (Derek); son, Carroll Voisin Jr. (Kelly); daughter-in-law, Maxine Voisin; grandchildren, Jason Eschete (Tiffany), Tiffany Roddy (Kevin), Andy Voisin (Ashley), Mindy Carter (Brian), Tabitha Belanger (Lamar), Tonya Pledger (Larry), Cody Whitney (Tiffany), Michelle Trosclair (Kirk), Kevin Voisin (Raquel), Ashley Golmon (Shane), Derek LeBlanc Jr. (Danielle), and Grace LeBlanc; great grandchildren, Dallas (Shae), and Connor, Hannah Eschete, Cole (Brianna), and Gage (Maggie) Roddy, Jovi and Joel Voisin, Trinity Pledger, Brayden, and Serenity Belanger, Amillia, John and Tyson Pledger, Kaylin and Kenna Whitney, Kade (Jada), Koby, Kirstin Trosclair, Kaleb (Haili) and Bentlee Voisin, Jackson Portier, Everette Golman, Rowan and Ryleigh LeBlanc, Everlyn Carter, Ty, Dean, Davian and Tatum Jones; and great-great grandchildren, Carson, Grayson, and Addison Roddy, Cassius, and Averi Trosclair, Draya Voisin, Koa Gaigle, and infant Eschete on her way; sisters, Anna Lee Authement, Betty Sevin, and Eve Roberts.

Janell is preceded in passing by her loving husband of sixty-four years of marriage Carroll Voisin Sr.; son, Johnny Voisin, Grandchildren, Hunter LeBlanc and Cassie Voisin; great grandchildren, Aiden Belanger and Michel Pledger; brothers, Nac Sevin Sr., Henry Sevin Sr., Norris Sevin; sisters, Theresa Nelton, and Gloria Neal, Genevieve, and Zoe Sevin; parents, Onezip and Agnes Hebert Sevin.

Janell was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great and great-great grandmother. She had many hobbies; she loved to care for her yard and was often found gardening, and planting flowers, she enjoyed crocheting, and baby sitting. Janell enjoyed cooking for holidays, reading her Bible, and loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Janell never met a stranger and found a friend in anyone she met. She will be dearly missed by her family and many friends.

The family would like to thank Heritage Manor for becoming a part of her family during her time at the Manor. The family was overly satisfied with the compassion and love given to Janell and family during her time of care.

