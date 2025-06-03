Janet Randolph Bates, 82, a native of Glenmora and resident of Houma, passed away Friday, May 30 ,2025.

Visitation will take place on Sunday, June 1, 2025, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm, at Chauvin Funeral Home in Houma and 9:00 to 11:00 am Monday at Covenant Church in Houma located at 4863 W Park Ave. Funeral services will be Monday at the church at 11:00 am with burial at St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.

Janet is survived by her son Lane Bates and wife Anne; daughters Kayla Guerrero, and Karen Arnold and husband Dane; brother, Clyde Randolph and wife Lucille, sister Shirley Henry and husband Michael, and sister-in-law Patty Randolph; grandchildren Hunter Bates, Connor Bates, Sage Guerrero, Gina Arnold, Matthew Arnold, Austin Arnold, Chloe Arnold, Breanne Arnold, and Nathan Arnold; and great grandchildren Eloise Bates, Amelia Bates, Skai Guerrero and Flynn Arnold.

She is preceded in death by her husband Ralph L. Bates, parents Albert Randolph, and Grace Hinson Randolph; and brother Don Randolph.

Janet was a member of Covenant Church in Houma. She was a retired teacher with 40 years of dedication in the Terrebonne Parish school system where she spent many years enjoying cultivating the joy of learning in her young students. Her love for children and family shone through in all that she did. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who encouraged her children and grandchildren, always cheering them on to success whether it be academic pursuits, sports or theatre. She valued family always making the time for visits or phone calls. Her quick wit, which she inherited from her mother, always brought laughter and joy to those around her. She was an excellent role model of a teacher, wife and mother and will be deeply missed by those who knew her.