Janice Marcel Hash Gaudet, 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, February 7, 2025.

Janice Ann Marcel was born on October 23, 1944 and was a native and resident of Bayou Blue. Janice was retired from Sears. She enjoyed dancing, crocheting, sewing and spending time with her family. She was a longtime member of St. Louis Catholic Church.

She is survived by her son, Randal Hash (Dawn); daughter, Linda Troxler (Charles); granddaughters, Amber Allan (Casey), Endya Hash (John), and Lyndi Cherry (Wesley); great-grandsons, Jackson Allan, Jackson Cherry, and Grayson Cherry; sister, Jeanette Himel; and numerous nieces and nephews, and her beloved cat, Sweetie.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Gaudet; her parents, Gunder and Mildred Marcel; son, David Hash; sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Stephen Guilliot, Sr.; longtime partner, Elmo Hebert; brother-in-law, Earl Himel; grandson, Randal Gilder; and her beloved dog, Butch.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at St. Louis Catholic Church on Bayou Blue from 9:30 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Louis Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Randal Hash, Randy Himel, Casey Allan, Jackson Allan, Wesley Cherry, and Wesley Weeks.

The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Hope Healthcare and Hospice for all their kindness, support, and care.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.