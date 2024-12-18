Jaxon Richard Solet born sleeping December 16, 2024 in Houma, Louisiana.

Jaxon survived by his parents Jacob & Taylor Solet and siblings Liam, Grayson, August, Penelope, and Onyx. Grandparents Richard & Lisa Hernandez, Wayne & Angela Solet, Danielle Toups & Adam Smith. Great Grandparents Mary Ann Champagne, Patricia Stover, & Theresa Solet. Loved by both his godparents, Hillary Rutland & William “Farmer” and Amanda Jones. Loved by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, family & friends.

Even though we did not get to spend time with him outside the womb, but oh how loved you are. Your siblings loved you tremendously & they planned to teach you so many things. We wish heaven wasn’t so far away but we know you are loved by the ones who you’re with now.

He preceded in death by his Great Grandparents Adam “T Chris” & Debbie Ann Smith, George Anthony & Mary “Meon” Trosclair , Pierre August Solet and Joachim Stover. Great Great Grandparents Ascension Calderon & Delia Gomez Calderon , Ira & Una Mae Champagne, Stella Benoit Toups, Mary “Dus” Gregoire. Uncles Wayne Samanie, Donald Champagne, Keith Smith, Steve Lee “Boo Boo” Jackson.

Matthew 19:14

“But Jesus said, “Let the little children come to me and do not hinder them, for to such belongs the kingdom of heaven”

The family would like to extend a huge thank you to Cross Church, 365 Pipe & Supply, and TGMC Labor and Delivery nurses Cindy and Tanya during this difficult time.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park has been entrusted with handling his arrangements.