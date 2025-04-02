It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Jean Detiveaux at 5:00 PM at the age of 65, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 22, 1959 in Houma, LA. She was a kind, gentle soul who faced many hardships in life, including early onset dementia. Though life was not always easy for her, she met each day with a soft heart and a giving spirit. The best times of her life were spent with her siblings, children, and grandchildren. She left a lasting impression on everyone she met, especially at TGMC, where everyone knew her as “Boo,” to know her was to love her.

Her gentle spirit and loving heart will be deeply missed but forever cherished. May she rest in peace.

Please check back for service times and date.

Jean is survived by her son, James S. Antill III and wife Allison; Jessica Caro and husband Hunter; grandchildren, Henry, Charlie, Avery, Claire, and Wesley; niece, Jennifer Michel and husband, Brandon; brothers, Daniel Detiveaux and wife Dona, and Kenneth Detiveaux and wife Jennifer.

Jean is preceded in death by her parents, Alcee “A.J.” Detiveaux and Irene Robichaux Detiveaux; sister, Judith Detiveaux Blanchard; father of Jean’s children, James “Sleepy” S. Antill, II.

The family would like to send a special thanks to The Oaks of Houma and St. Catherines Hospice for all their love and outgoing support.

In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be to the Alzheimer’s Association.