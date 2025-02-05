Jeanette Marcel Babin, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at the age of 87.

She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Donald J. Babin Sr.; children, Donald J. Babin Jr., Leroy Babin (Betty), Linda Boudreaux (Terry), Ricky Babin (Shelly) and Jimmy Babin (Tory); 20 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Roy Marcel (Vera); and sister-in-law Mary Marcel.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Olivier and Lucy Marcel; brother, Francis Marcel; granddaughter, Debbie Lajuanie; great-grandsons, Jimmy Babin Jr. and Gage Lajuanie; and daughter-in-law, Della Babin.

A private burial will take place.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Ave, Gray is entrusted with the arrangements.