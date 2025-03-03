Jeanette Thibodeaux Savoie, age 92, a native and resident of Houma, LA was born on August 11, 1932 and passed away on Sunday, March 2, 2025.

Jeanette is survived by sisters: Barbara Price and Jessie Levron; nephew, Tony (Kathy) Yesso ,whom she helped raise; brother in law, Joseph Yesso; bonus family and devoted care givers: Nancy and Mel Duplantis; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by husband of 55 years, William “Willie” Savoie; parents: Albert Thibodeaux and Mildred Brunet Thibodeaux; brothers: Charley Thibodeaux, Roland Thibodeaux, and Ray Thibodeaux; and sisters: Alice Yesso, Marie Dugas, Josephine Porche, Aline Trahan, and Ramona McGuire.

Jeanette was a devoted wife, mother figure, grandmother figure and friend. Through her generosity and kindness she found true fulfillment in giving and helping others. Her legacy of love and persistence will continue to inspire all who had the privilege to know and love her. She was a believer in Jesus Christ, enjoyed gardening, tending her flower garden, feeding the birds, loved animals and was an avid Saints and LSU fan, She will be dearly missed by both family and friends.

Special thanks to her many caregivers as well as Nancy Tabor Faucheaux, NP & the staff at Haydel Memorial Hospice.

Funeral services are pending at this time.