Jeannette C. Painter, a resident of Houma, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at the age of 76.

She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Spencer C. Painter; children, Ryan Gifford, Keith Gifford and Sarah Crochet; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Eugene Foret, Betty Bergeron and Jane Falgout.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Thelma Foret; and siblings, Clarence Foret Jr. and Clara Drainville.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2025 at Samart Funeral Home (4511 West Park Ave) from 10:00 AM until service time. A religious service will begin at 12:00 PM.

