Jenny Michelle Rushing Mendez, 43, born January 14, 1981 a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on Monday, January 13, 2025.

She is survived by her son, Brendin Micah Rushing; daughter, Alayna Jade Mendez Hill; mother, Gwen Rushing; brother, Kyle Micheal Rushing; and aunt, Melanie Rushing Rodrigue and husband Ricky.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Ray Joseph Vice.

The family requests donations be made to Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue to help cover cremation expenses.

