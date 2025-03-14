Jeremy Lane Landry, 38, passed away on March 12, 2025. Born on July 16, 1986 he was a native of Houma and resident of Thibodaux.

Friends and family will be received at Ordoyne Funeral Home on Monday, March 17, 2025 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and will continue at Thibodaux Family Church on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Saint John the Evangelist Cemetery.

Jeremy is survived by his children, Corey Landry, Caleb Landry, and Cameron Huot; fiancé Samantha Matherne and her children, Averie Clause and Elijah Clause; mother, Sheri Porche Thibodaux (Carl); father, Edward Landry, Ill (Joy); siblings, Jordan (Shannon), Kerry (Ashley), Edward (Kaitlyn), Sarah Landry (Sam), Trey and Kennedi Duet (Deante); paternal grandfather, Rev. Edward Landry, Jr.; Nanny, Dena Porche Chelette and Ruth Landry; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Dolores Cressione Porche; maternal grandfather, Harvey Peter Porche; paternal grandmother, Betty Landry; aunts, Della Landry and Sarah Landry; and his special cousin Tanya Martin.

He enjoyed playing the guitar and singing, had a passion for football, and was a talented seafood boiler. He cherished spending time with his family, particularly singing karaoke with his mother. His love for his and Sammi’s children was evident and immeasurable. Sammi, his fiancé’, was his childhood sweetheart, first love and soulmate reconnecting later in life. He had a special bond with his childhood friend, Ryan Andras who was like a brother to him. Known for his infectious smile as a young child, he earned the affectionate nickname “Smiley” by his great grandmother. He shared a special bond with his family, embodying an outgoing personality and serving as the family clown. He will be profoundly missed by his family and all those fortunate enough to know and love him.

The family would like to thank his special aunt, Melanie Yates for her support during this difficult time.

Online condolences can be made at http://www.ordoynefunerals.com/.

Funeral arrangements were trusted to Ordoyne Funeral Home, 1489 Saint Patrick Street Thibodaux, LA 70301.