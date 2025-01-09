Jerome Paul Louviere, Sr., 79, a native and resident of Bayou Black, passed away surrounded by family with lots of hugs and kisses on Sunday, January 5, 2025.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Gale Duplantis Louviere; children, Shannon Louviere Porche (Danny), Monique Louviere Hughes (Waylon), and Jerome Paul Louviere, Jr. (Tobi); and grandchildren, Kaitlyn Porche, Joshua Porche, Corinn Hughes, Liam Hughes, Luke Louviere, Matthew Louviere, Elijah Louviere, and Micah Louviere.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert Louviere, Sr. and Bernice Hebert Louviere; brothers, Ray Louivere, Floyd Louviere, Sr., Hugh “Whitey” Louviere, Sr., and Herbert “Joker” Louviere, Jr.; and sisters, Ruth Anne Foret and Barbara Vedros Romero.

Jerome was retired after 30 years at SLECA. He was always willing to help anyone do anything and would never ask for anything in return. He never met a stranger and loved people. Jerome enjoyed having his coffee with his brothers and friends. He was a parishioner of St. Anthony Catholic Church. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2025 at St. Anthony Catholic Church on Bayou Black from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow at Bayou Black Cemetery.

The family would like to thank everyone who contributed to his care through his battle with Parkinson’s Dementia.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.