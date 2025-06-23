Jerry Larpenter

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Jerry Joseph Larpenter, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, who left us on June 18, 2025, at the age of 71. Born on October 26, 1953, in Houma, Louisiana, Jerry dedicated his life to serving his community, culminating in an illustrious 30-year career as Sheriff of Terrebonne Parish. His unwavering commitment and compassion for the residents of Terrebonne Parish left an indelible mark on the lives of many. Jerry was one of the exceptional ones, who was an amazing rifleman and won many awards throughout his years.

Jerry was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force, where he served honorably, and carried the values of duty and service throughout his life. The warm familiarity of his presence was marked by a genuine kindness; he was a man who never met a stranger and welcomed all with open arms. Known for his generous spirit, he often forged lifelong friendships, many of which would come to call him their best friend. Jerry’s legacy of hard work, dedication, and kindness will continue to inspire those who knew him. Above all, Jerry was known to be candid, compassionate, and outgoing. His presence was a true gift to all, and he will be profoundly missed.

In reflecting on his life, we remember a man who cherished time riding his motorcycle, enjoying the simple joys of fishing and hunting, and surrounded by the laughter of family and friends. A devoted family man, Jerry’s heart was full of love for his wife of 24 years, Priscilla, his daughters Lindsey Folse and husband Jared and Lacey Andersen; stepchildren, Erica Bourgeois and Justin Bourgeois and wife Elizabeth; grandchildren, Aliya Meline, Brooklyn Williams, Lakyn Williams, Louelle Folse, Abigail, Anthony, Isaiah, and Benjamin Bourgeois. Jerry’s siblings, Betty L Garribotte and husband Joe, Steve Larpenter and wife Judy, Theresa L Liner, Donald Larpenter and wife Cindy Larpenter, Florence L Champagne and husband Jody Champagne, Floyd Larpenter and wife Monica, Elizabeth L Broussard and husband David Broussard.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Aaron and Marie Larpenter; siblings, Earline L Taylor, David Larpenter, Ronald Larpenter; and niece Amanda Larpenter.

Funeral services will be held at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral on Saturday, June 28, 2025. A memorial visitation will take place starting at 10:30 AM, followed by a Mass celebrating Jerry’s life at 1:30 PM. There will be no burial at this time.

In honoring Jerry’s life, we invite all those whose lives he touched to join us in remembrance of a remarkable man, whose spirit lives on through the memories we cherish and the love we continue to share.

