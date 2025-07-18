Jerry Paul Kurtz, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Thursday, July 17th, 2025 at the age of 75 after a 5 year long battle with cancer.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, from 9 AM to 11 AM at Chauvin Funeral Home with a Memorial Service at 11 AM.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Brenda Bonvillain Kurtz; son, Heinrich Kurtz and wife Amber; granddaughter, Chloe Kurtz and grandson, Liam Kurtz.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter Frank Kurtz and Alma Labat Kurtz; brothers, Patrick Kurtz and Kenneth DeCoursey; and sister, Patricia “Patsy” Bonvillain.

Jerry was known for his strong work ethic as well as his passion and love for his family and friends, especially his classmates from the Terrebonne High Class of 1968. He was an avid reader, music lover, and collector of vinyl records and antiques. His favorite times were spent getting his loved ones, old classmates, and friends together to enjoy a good meal, listen to music, and swap stories.

The family would like to thank Dr. Scott Haydel; Dr. Dickey Haydel; Terrebonne General Medical Center; Dr. Sukesh Manthri and all of the wonderful nurses at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center; Taryn, Lauren and Chance of Bayou Home Care/VitalCaring Group; and also Jodie, Neisha and Jennifer of Hope Hospice for all of their love and compassion given.

Lastly, heartfelt thanks to Jerry’s childhood to the end friend, Gene Davis, who’s help in the final years was truly inspirational. His kindness, love and support will never be forgotten.

He was a lifelong fan of the LSU Tigers. Honoring Jerry’s generous wish, his body will be donated to the LSU School of Medicine in hopes of helping others.

Jerry was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He truly loved and was loved by his many friends. He will be sadly missed by all. May Jerry enjoy the music in heaven with the angels.