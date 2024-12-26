Jesse Anthony Bonvillain, age 74, a native and resident of Houma, La., passed away on Monday, December 16, 2024.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the memorial service Saturday, December 28, 2024 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

Jesse is survived by his brother, Tommy Bonvillain; his sisters, Jean Collins (Speedy), Janet Seago, Amy James (Donald), Linda Dupre (Tommy), and Jill Chambers.

Jesse was preceded in passing by his parents, Ivy John Bonvillain, Sr. and Velma Boudreaux Bonvillain; his brothers, Ivy Bonvillain, Jr., Ray Bonvillain, Travis Bonvillain, and Philip Bonvillain.

