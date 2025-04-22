Jesse Paul Hebert, 31, of Houma, LA, passed away on April 18, 2025. Born on December 29, 1993, in New Orleans, Louisiana, Jesse was a beloved son, grandson, cousin, nephew, and friend, whose vibrant spirit touched the lives of all who knew him.

In honor of Jesse’s life, a visitation will take place at Chauvin Funeral Home on Saturday, April 26, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM. This will be followed by a Celebration of Life Service beginning at 11:30 AM. Interment will follow at St. Francis Cemetery #2.

Growing up in Houma his adventurous spirit also led him to soccer fields, skate parks, and the waves of the ocean, where he loved to try surfing. Jesse graduated from Ellender Memorial High School in 2012. He embraced the beauty of the outdoors, developing a deep passion for hunting and fishing that brought him joy and peace.

To cherish Jesse’s memories are his devoted parents Mark and Beth Hebert, his maternal grandmother Rosie Whitney, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Jesse is reunited in Heaven with his paternal grandparents Emanuel “Buddy” and Phyllis Hebert and his maternal grandfather James Whitney, Sr.

