Joan Pettee Albert, 84, passed away on July 22, 2025 at 2:39 AM. Born on February 19, 1941 she was a native of Port Huron, MI and resident of Thibodaux, LA.

Friends and family will be received at Ordoyne Funeral Home on Friday, July 25, 2025 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM. A private burial will be held.

Joan is survived by her daughters, Shari Pitre, Kimberly Melancon, Christine Mayoff (Barry), Kellie Guidry (Randall); step daughter, Denise Davis (Bill); grandchildren, Matthew Baker, Jaime Frasure, Lacey Rogers, Heather Mire, Jennifer Scioneaux, Spenser Burrell, Danielle Hebert, Brandon Oncale, Nicholas Frasure, Camryn Guidry, Grant Guidry; step granddaughter, Michelle Groves, 17 great grandchildren; siblings, Sandra Callahan, Harry Pettee.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Presley Albert; son, Kenneth Frasure; parents, Harry Edward Pettee, Ruth Meyers Lane and Lawrence Lane; siblings, Michelle Moore; step grandaughter, Susan Griffin; great grandson, Bentlee Oncale.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and caregiver and will be dearly missed.

Online condolences can be made at http://www.ordoynefunerals.com/.

Funeral arrangements were trusted to Ordoyne Funeral Home, 1489 Saint Patrick Street Thibodaux, LA 70301.