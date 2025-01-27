JoAnn Reynolds Devillier was born to Lonnie David Reynolds and Ethel Lee Chenevert Reynolds on October 21, 1937 in Cottonport, Louisiana. She passed peacefully in her home in Houma, LA on January 20, 2025. She was a member of St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Bourg, LA.

She graduated as Salutatorian from Bunkie High School in 1955. After graduation, she worked as a secretary for CLECO for several years until she married the love of her life, Ralph Allen Devillier on April 22, 1961 and relocated to Houma. They would have celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary this year.

She is survived by her husband, two daughters, Synde Devillier Ezell (Mike “Cupcake”) and Shanon Devillier. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Derrek Borne (Kayla), Anjele Borne Gumm (Keith), Lexi Parr Hodges (Taylor), Brandon Fahey (Phoebe), Ryan Fahey, and Laura Benson. God blessed her with 10 surviving great grandchildren: Wyatt Borne, Deacon Borne, Grace Borne, Ayden Thacker, Kami Gumm, Khloe Gumm, Thomas Hodges, Henry Hodges, Weston McGee and Elise Fahey. She is also survived by many Godchildren, nieces, nephews, & cousins as well as her sister-in-law, Agnes Reynolds.

She was predeceased by her parents and brother, William F Reynolds (Billy Fred).

She was known as “Sweet Pea” then it changed to “MawMaw” over the years. She loved to cook Saturday lunch for the family, complete with her homemade bread & a dessert, of course. She would dance to Swamp-pop on the radio as she got everything ready for us. We would laugh watching her light up with a candy bar as she was the definition of a true Chocoholic! She loved to dance, especially jitterbug to the 50’s-she liked Elvis & Tom Jones too! She was an avid Chinese checkers player. She also enjoyed sewing and crocheting. She was proud of her family, humble and a private woman but once she let you in “her circle”, you were in for life. Her laughter was contagious & we’ll miss her. I think we can all agree, she lived her life on her terms.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 1, 2025 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:45 am, followed by a brief service officiated by her nephew Fr. F. Taylor Reynolds.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.