Jodi Lynn Gentry, 43, a native of Westwego and a resident of Chauvin, passed away with family by her side on Monday, December 9, 2024.

A memorial celebration of Jodi’s life will be held at a later date and time.

Jodi is survived by her son, Billy Daniel Gentry; brother, Robert Gentry, Jr. (Kasey Gentry); nephews, Robert Gentry, III and Joseph Gentry; great-niece, Georgia Lynn Gentry; and aunts, uncles, and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sandra Ledet Gentry and Robert “Billy” Gentry, Sr.; maternal grandparents, Wilfred Ledet and Mary Lee Rodgers (Jimmy); paternal grandparents, Bob and Ida Gentry; uncle, Carl Ledet; and aunts, Belinda Alleman (Ronald) and Trudy Costanza (Tony).

Jodi deeply cherished her family and friends. She enjoyed family gatherings, playing Bingo, and listening to music. She had a beautiful heart that shined bright like sweet summer rays. Jodi’s life was full of adventure, tough lessons, hopeful endings, and unconditional love for all. As we feel pain and sorrow, she is on the way to new adventures with Jesus. Jodi’s laughter and smile will be deeply missed by many.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.