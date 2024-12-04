Joe Guy Mergey, 86, a resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on Friday, November 29, 2024.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marie-Therese Mergey; children, Marianne Bienvenu (Alec), Lydie Reese (Gary), Martial Mergey (Lisa), Hank Mergey (Kristal), and Steve Mergey; grandchildren, Alec (Brittany), Pamela (Dirk), Monique (Jude), Caleb, Andre’ (Crystal), Cody, Emily, Logan, and Ayden; 11 great-grandchildren; and sister, Elyane Mergey.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Huguette Mergey; and niece, Diane Escott.

Joe was born and raised in Froncles, France on August 2, 1938. His passions were writing and playing music. Joe will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Haydel Memorial Hospice, especially Laura and Nathaniel for their care and compassion. The family would also like to thank Buffy and Randshall from The Medical Team for helping the family in their time of need.

Services will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery II.

