Joed Mark Robichaux, 85, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 surrounded by his loving family. Born on December 30, 1939, Joed lived a full and meaningful life marked by dedication to his family, faith, and community.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Monday, March 31, 2025 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, April 1, 2025 at St. Stephens Catholic Church in Berwick, LA from 9:00 AM until service time at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Berwick Cemetery.

He proudly served in the National Guard before beginning a long and successful career with Shell Oil, where he worked as a supervisor for 35 years. Outside of work, Joed was an avid hunter and fisherman, passions he pursued throughout his life. His love for the outdoors was only matched by his deep commitment to his faith. He was an active and devoted member of Annunziata Church, where he found strength and purpose in serving his community.

Joed is preceded in death by his parents, Ethel and Donald Robichaux, and his granddaughter, Fallon Robichaux.

He leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion, survived by his cherished wife, Patricia Robichaux; his children, Julie Zeringue, Steven Robichaux, Lori Broussard and Tobin Robichaux; his grandchildren, Randy Kuiper; Calyn Kuiper and Lauren Broussard and his great-grandchildren, Ian Diaz and Amelie Kuiper.

Joed will be remembered for his unwavering faith, his dedication to family, and the kindness he extended to everyone he met. His presence will be deeply missed but forever cherished in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.