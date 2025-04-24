Joel Paul Theriot

April 24, 2025
April 24, 2025
April 24, 2025
April 24, 2025

Joel Paul Theriot, age 75, native and resident of  Chauvin, LA was born August 2, 1949 and  passed away on  April 22, 2025.

 

Visitation will be held Monday, April 28, 2025, at St. Joseph Catholic Church – Chauvin from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, April 28, 2025 at St. Joseph Catholic Church – Chauvin, at 11:00 am. Burial will take place in the St Joseph Cemetery following the Mass.

Joel never met a stranger. He loved Popeyes fried chicken. Joel enjoyed going shrimping with his brothers and was close to cousin, Mike Theriot. He would love to go play pool and drink Bud Light.

Joel is survived by brother: Kenneth (Linda) Theriot and Mark Theriot; sister, Lola T. Pinell; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.

Joel was preceded in death by parents: Lunny and Winnie Chauvin Theriot; brothers: Lynn Theriot, Freddie Theriot, and Gene Theriot; sister, Christine Theriot; brother-in-law, Richard Pinell; and dog, Sandy.

 

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

