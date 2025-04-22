John Charles, “JC Batman” Battaglia, the self-proclaimed “Dick Clark” of Thibodaux, met his Lord and Savior face-to-face on April 15, 2025 at the age of 75. JC, born to John and Josephine Maggio Battaglia, started his life in Thibodaux, Louisiana on June 11,1949.

Nicknamed “Suga-boy” as a child by his mother, he ran a paper route he was so proud of, but his true passion was sports. JC was a strong athlete, playing football at “115 pounds” at E. D. White High School, where he graduated in 1967. JC was small in stature, but his personality

abounded. Drafted into the army in 1970, he proudly served his country until 1972 and remained a patriot his entire life. This is where his nickname changed to “Batman” when his service members could not pronounce his last name correctly. During his professional life, JC

spent his working years as “everyone’s favorite life insurance salesman” which provided for him and his family where he eventually retired. For any series of unfortunate events, he blamed the “Sicilian curse” or the “European disease” when he needed an excuse to take a nap.- but aside from that, he also served his community well. Over his lifetime he held many positions within the Thibodaux community, to include maintaining the grounds at Christ the Redeemer Church and teaching catechism, gave talks and served on Palanca teams for the Cursillo Retreat, worked as a high school baseball umpire, and coached for the Babe Ruth Baseball League where he built and maintained many close relationships over the years with his players.

During his leisure time, JC enjoyed watching baseball and football- the New Orleans Saints specifically- fishing, and any and everything social and relational. He was known to always be present, the life of the party, and expended magnetic energy that enveloped those around him. No one met JC and forgot him. No one. He was a vivacious, charming, smooth dancer, and a “self-proclaimed gift to women” who could cook a mean spaghetti. But his greatest joys were his three daughters, who he was so incredibly proud of. JC was a lot of things, but he was most importantly a great father. He boasted of his girls every opportunity he could- his joy and pride in them was palatable. And then came his grandchildren. Known affectionately as “Poppi,” JC was an ever-present being in the lives of his grandkids providing wisdom, guidance, and ridiculous humor. He was their biggest fan and best friend- and they were his.

Never afraid to shed a tear in public, JC had a soft spot underneath his hard exterior. He wrote poems, which he unapologetically made copies of and handed out to people, and loved to sing karaoke any time he could, regardless if it was any good or not. He loved hard, loved well, and will be missed by all who knew him.

JC definitely left his mark on this earth. The well-known “Karaoke King” is now singing with the heavenly choir, and finally reunited with his oldest daughter, Cori.

Left to remember him are his daughters, Joey Battaglia and Jeni Battaglia Guidry; sons-in-law, Cory Guidry and Patrick Blanchard; grandchildren, Mazzy Blanchard, Lindsey Guidry, Asa Guidry, and Jacy Blanchard; Godchildren, Justin Rodrigue, Kimila Boyapati, and Donna

Redmond; siblings, Catherine Rodrigue and Peter Battaglia; brother-in-law, Jerry Bourgeois; former wife and mother of his children, Trudi Esteve Robeau; significant other Barbara “Sookie” Holt; and dearest friends, Bob and Netsy Disney.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Josephine Maggio Battaglia, a sister Angelina Bourgeois, and his oldest daughter, Cori Elizabeth Battaglia Blanchard.

Visitation with family and friends will be held at St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Thibodaux, Louisiana on Saturday, May 10, 2025 at 11:00 AM with Military Honors being conducted at 12:00 PM and a Memorial Mass beginning 1:00 PM.

To match his lively character, we invite you to wear your brightest and boldest colors as we celebrate JC Battaglia’s life together.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Veterans Affairs: https://www.cdceportal.va.gov/donate_online/.

Online condolences can be made at http://www.ordoynefunerals.com/. Funeral arrangements were trusted to Ordoyne Funeral Home, 1489 Saint Patrick Street Thibodaux, LA 70301.