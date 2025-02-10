It is with great sadness that the family of John “Niss” Ernest Trosclair Sr., announce his passing on Saturday, February 8, 2025.

Niss was a very hard-working man who never met a stranger. He was a jack of all trades. Niss was always working on nets for his son’s boats. He loved talking about the old days and how much everything has changed. Niss loved his family more than anything. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him. Although we are sad to see him leave us, we know that he is rejoicing with our heavenly father. This is not goodbye but it’s see you later. Niss will forever be in our hearts and in our memories. The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and TGMC, Heart of Hospice, and Dr. Abu-Issa for all the compassionate care. We truly appreciate it.

Niss is survived by daughters: Dynell Billiot, Cheryl Luke, and Sue Ellen (David) Duplantis; sons: Nathan Trosclair, Clark (Eve) Trosclair, John (Jackie) Trosclair, Jr., Louis (Bonita) Trosclair, T-Spence Trosclair, and Skylar (Tiffani) Trosclair; sister, Bessie Jackson; grandchildren: T-Ellis, April, Jessica, Dean, Amy, Jacob, Sierra, Elizabeth, Arron “Nick”, Nikki, Alexandra “Alex”, and Evan “Penny”; great-grandkids: Kevin, Shae, Devin, JaeLyn, Elijah, Anthony, Reanna, Kenz’Leigh, Jacob Jr., Joshua “Burrito”, Joel “Chalupa”, Issac, Jorge Jr., “Taco”, Alaizah, Tristan, Aaron, Paxton, Gabriel, Keren, Laila, Jacelynn, and Levi; great-great-grandchildren: Korey “KJ”, Scarlett, Desmond, Conner, Onyxx, and Kalena.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 yrs, Mary Beulah Trosclair; parents: Angelo and Louise Trosclair; siblings: Irene, Pete, George Sr., Allie, Linda, and Angelo Jr.; son-in-laws: Ellis and Errol; grandson, Jordie Trosclair; and great-granddaughter, Isabella Trosclair.

