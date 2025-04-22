John R. Rochelle, 84, of Houma, passed away on April 17, 2025.

He was born to John W. Rochelle and Margie Tunnell Rochelle in Denton, TX on January 7, 1941. John grew up in Orange, TX, where he graduated from Lutcher Stark High School in 1959. After graduation he attended his first year of college at North Texas University (NTU) and found that he was not ready for college. Instead of college, John joined the Merchant Marines, learning about the world and travel through Mobile Oil.

After Johnny’s time with Mobile Oil, he returned to college where he enrolled in Lamar University, Beaumont, TX graduating with a BA, continuing through his Master of Art degree while accepting a teaching fellowship at Lamar. He accepted a full-time faculty position teaching history at Nichols State University in Thibodaux. After 32 years, he retired to fish, wood-turn, and travel.

John was an environmental activist leading the community effort forming Keep Our Peaceful Environment (KOPE) in Bayou Blue. As a result of the successful KOPE campaign, the records of activities are preserved in the archives at Nichols State University Library for future reference by environmentalists.

John is survived by his wife, Catherine LeCompte Delaune of 32 years, his son, Phillip Rochelle (Melinda) and daughter, Andrea McCoy (Doug), and his sister Sharon Burton, his stepchildren include the following: Warner Delaune, Mark Delaune (Tanya), Marcia Carlisle (Kevin), and Michael Delaune (Kelly), numerous grandchildren, one great granddaughter, long-time friends-Paul Leslie, Hank Boudreaux, and Rudie Bourgeois, and numerous Tunnell cousins.

A visitation will be held at Chauvin Funeral Home, 5899 LA 311, Houma, LA 70360 on Wednesday, April 23 between 6-8 p.m. Also, a visitation will be held at Hilliard Funeral Home, 386 N. Maple, Van, TX 75790 on Friday, April 25, 2025, beginning at 1-2 p.m. with burial to follow at Colfax Cemetery, a Tunnell family designation, located in Colfax, TX on FM 16. In addition to flowers, donations may be made to St. Louis Catholic Church, 2226 Bayou Blue Road, Houma, LA, 70364 or Joseph Indian School, P.O. Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326.