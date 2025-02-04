John Richard Avant, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away on January 31, 2025, at the age of 69. Born on April 23, 1955, in Bastrop, Louisiana, spending his last years in Houma. A dedicated Millwright in the construction industry, he was known for his strong work ethic and commitment to excellence.

John was a passionate outdoor sportsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing, finding joy and solace in nature. He also had a special affinity for storytelling and entertainment, delighting in science fiction movies and a wide range of cartoons that sparked his imagination.

John is survived by his loving wife, Mary Avant, children; John D. Avant, Joan Avant and spouse John Martin, and Kassie Avant, his stepson, Joey Guyan and wife Tracy, grandchildren; Sara Guyan, Rod Chavez, Alex Chavez and Easton Avant; and one great grandson Carson Eschete.

John is preceded in death by his father, Walter Avant; and his mother, Wanetta Avant, his brothers; Tony Boden and Dusty King, and his grandson Andrew Chavez. He leaves behind cherished memories, laughter, and a legacy of kindness and love.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of John Avant.