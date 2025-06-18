John Robert “Bob” Wheeler, 76, a resident of Gibson, passed away on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Angelica Binalla Wheeler; daughter, Jewell Mary B. Wheeler; brother, Herbert “Buddy” Wheeler (Lorie); nephews, Sean Wheeler and Matthew Flowers-Wheeler; nieces, Heather DeCarlo and Stephanie Flowers-Wheeler; and sister-in-law, Sharon Kay Flowers-Wheeler.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Roberts Wheeler and Lafon Jones Wheeler; and brother, William “Billy” Wheeler.

A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.