John Robert “Bob” Wheeler

Bayou Culture Collaborative to Host June Gathering Featuring “Lâche Pas” Program
June 18, 2025
Bayou Culture Collaborative to Host June Gathering Featuring “Lâche Pas” Program
June 18, 2025

Screenshot

John Robert “Bob” Wheeler, 76, a resident of Gibson, passed away on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

 

He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Angelica Binalla Wheeler; daughter, Jewell Mary B. Wheeler; brother, Herbert “Buddy” Wheeler (Lorie); nephews, Sean Wheeler and Matthew Flowers-Wheeler; nieces, Heather DeCarlo and Stephanie Flowers-Wheeler; and sister-in-law, Sharon Kay Flowers-Wheeler.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Roberts Wheeler and Lafon Jones Wheeler; and brother, William “Billy” Wheeler.

A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.

 

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

June 17, 2025

Danny Joseph Hidalgo

Read more