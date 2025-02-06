Johnny Joseph Lee, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Thibodaux, LA, passed away at the age of 66 on Saturday, February 1, 2025.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at First Baptist Church, 187 Oakridge Dr., Golden Meadow, starting at 9:00a.m. until the service at 11:00a.m.

He is survived by his loving sons, Jonathan Thibodaux and Jacob Lee (Shay Naquin); his uncle, Larry Ledet; and his mother-in-law, Audrey Burkett.

He is preceded in passing by his former wife and mother of their sons, Laurie T. Lee; his parents, Jesty Lee and Barbara Terrebonne Lee; his grandparents, Wilson and Lucretia Lee, Jesty and Francis Terrebonne; his uncle, Edison Lee, Sr. (Dorothy); his aunts, Una Griffin (Ordoyne, Sr.), Patsy Gisclair (Steven), and Betty Ledet; his father-in-law, Alfred Burkett, Jr.

Johnny loved sports all his life Saints and LSU football, basketball, baseball, bowling, wrestling, fishing, and hunting. He loved being a former fire chief, at a young age he loved serving his community that way fighting fires and any rescue missions.

He is loved and will be missed dearly by many friends, cousins, and family.