Johnny Joseph Lee

CASA of Terrebonne reaches highest number of advocates since 2021
February 6, 2025
Johnny P. Blanchard Sr.
February 6, 2025
CASA of Terrebonne reaches highest number of advocates since 2021
February 6, 2025
Johnny P. Blanchard Sr.
February 6, 2025

Johnny Joseph Lee, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Thibodaux, LA, passed away at the age of 66 on Saturday, February 1, 2025.


A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at First Baptist Church, 187 Oakridge Dr., Golden Meadow, starting at 9:00a.m. until the service at 11:00a.m.

He is survived by his loving sons, Jonathan Thibodaux and Jacob Lee (Shay Naquin); his uncle, Larry Ledet; and his mother-in-law, Audrey Burkett.

He is preceded in passing by his former wife and mother of their sons, Laurie T. Lee; his parents, Jesty Lee and Barbara Terrebonne Lee; his grandparents, Wilson and Lucretia Lee, Jesty and Francis Terrebonne; his uncle, Edison Lee, Sr. (Dorothy); his aunts, Una Griffin (Ordoyne, Sr.), Patsy Gisclair (Steven), and Betty Ledet; his father-in-law, Alfred Burkett, Jr.


Johnny loved sports all his life Saints and LSU football, basketball, baseball, bowling, wrestling, fishing, and hunting. He loved being a former fire chief, at a young age he loved serving his community that way fighting fires and any rescue missions.

He is loved and will be missed dearly by many friends, cousins, and family.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

February 6, 2025

Johnny P. Blanchard Sr.

Read more