Johnny P. Blanchard Sr., a native of Chauvin and a resident of Houma, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at the age of 66.

Johnny was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was a genuinely kind soul. Johnny enjoyed fishing, playing bingo and spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his loving wife, Amanda Blanchard; children, Jason Arieux, Yvonne Blanchard, Johnny P. Blanchard Jr. and Lauren Victor (Mitchell); grandchildren, Sierra, Savannah, Kurianna, Glendal, Kimberlynn, Jordan, Jayce, Jaelynn and Jaxton; great-grandson, Kaycen; and brother Noel Blanchard.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Wilson A. Blanchard Sr. and Yvonne Lirette Blanchard; and siblings, Wilson Blanchard Jr. and Cinda Blanchard.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Ave, Gray is entrusted with the arrangements.