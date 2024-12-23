Jonathan Jude “Jon Jon” Rhodes, 35, died Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 4:14 am. Born October 12, 1989, he was a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Friday, December 27, 2025 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Cathedral of St. Francis de Sales and will continue at the Cathedral of St. Francis de Sales on Saturday, December 28, 2024 from 9:30 AM until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12:30 PM at the church with burial following at Holy Rosary Cemetery.

He is survived by his parents, Rene Rhodes and Julie Burns Rhodes; sister, Megan Rhodes Daigle (Taylor); girlfriend and the love of his life, Lakyn Benton; grandparents, Mary Jo and Roy Burns, Jr.; aunts and uncles, Donna Bergeron (Lawrence), Cindy Joffrion (Arthur), Linda Aucoin; niece, Julia Daigle; nephew, Harlen Daigle; special cousin, Steven McCleary; his pet and best friend, Ellie.

He is preceded in death by grandparents, Agatha and Dusty Rhodes; aunt, Elizabeth McCleary (Steven).

He was an avid golfer and on the Board of Director’s at Ellendale. To know Jon Jon was to love him and he will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in his name to Ellendale Country Club for the preservation of the greens.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.