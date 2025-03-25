Jonathan Walter “J.W.” Moss, Jr., 94, passed away peacefully at home in Madisonville, LA, on March 16th. He is survived by his beloved wife, Christy Garcia Moss, his children: Pamela Ann Taylor (Jeff) of Washington, Utah, “Jay” Jonathan Walter III (Trina) of Knoxville, GA, “Liz” Mary Elizabeth (Sr. Mary Martha, FSP) of Metairie, LA, “Gordy” Gordon Paul (Lisa) of Houma, LA, Julie Michelle Clark of Baton Rouge, LA, George Thomas (Marilyn) of Miramar Beach, FL, stepsons Evan (January) Liokis and Louie (Jessica Carter) Liokis, and sisters: Barbara Ronsonet, Virginia Harvey, Betty Cornett and Ellen West (Mike). He was also known as the beloved “Pop” to a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom he loved dearly.

J.W. was born in Vinton, LA, and grew up hunting and fishing in the southwestern part of the state, helping on his grandfather’s rice farm in Bell City, LA, and graduating from Bell City High School. He took a job with Wilson Supply which eventually had him working in Houma, LA, where he later met Chuck Patterson and ended up working for Patterson Rental Tools for 42 years. With his outgoing personality and love for life, J.W. took on general management of the company, working with branch managers, some of whom also became friends for life. He was concerned to offer opportunities by giving jobs to folks because, as he said, “if people have jobs they can take care of their families.”

He spread laughter and smiles whether he was working with customers in the oilfield, out on the golf course, landing a seaplane, or taking clients and their families along with his own family to the beach or on hunting or fishing trips. “I always tried to entertain customers by doing things where we could bring our kids,” he said, and in that way he kept close to his own sons and daughters as much as he could.

He was successful, not only because he was kind and hard-working, but he also knew how to admit he made a mistake and ask for forgiveness. He also knew the importance of extending mercy and helping the less fortunate. He was very, very grateful for all that he received and one of the last things he said was, “Thank you all.” Most devotedly, he loved each member of his family and all his friends! He will be sorely missed.

One of his last “outings” (in a wheelchair, connected to a catheter, and with the help of faithful Carolyn Young his CNA) was on Sunday to St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington, LA. He loved the Lord and counted on his mercy. He is pre-deceased by his parents Rose and Jonathan Walter Moss, Sr., his first wife, Janie, and his sister Mary Jo Moss Nunez.

Your prayers for our beloved J.W. and all the family are most appreciated.

Services will be held Friday, March 28th at Maria Immaculata Church, Corporate Drive, Houma, LA with visitation from 10:00am to 11:30am. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin following visitation at 11:30am.