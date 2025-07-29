Jordan Michael “J” Wallace, 36, a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana born on August 21, 1988, passed away on July 20, 2025 in the same city he called home throughout his life. Jordan was a man of quiet strength and deep loyalty.

Known closest to him as “J”, he was a man of few words – but for those he trusted and loved, his heart spoke volumes. His love was fierce and unwavering, and his presence left an incredible mark on all who truly knew him. He carried himself with a quiet dignity that resonated deeply with family and friends alike.

Jordan was a devoted father to his beloved daughter, Freya H.F. Wallace. His love for her was profound and enduring; a bond that will live on in her heart forever. He was a cherished son to his mother, Mona Wallace, and a loving brother to his sister, Kristen Wallace and her fiancé, Kurt Suttle. Nephews; Caleb, Elijah, and Matthew held a special place in his life, as well as grandparents Ernest and Audrey Miller.

Jordan’s extended family brought richness to his world. Many uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends shared in the joy of knowing him. He was preceded in death by his father, Dana Wallace; grandparents, Marvin and Johanna Wallace; nanny, Angel Miller; cousin, Matthew J. Wallace; and uncle, Lee “Butch” Trahan.

Though words may fall short in capturing the full measure of Jordan’s spirit, those who knew him will remember the quiet strength behind his eyes, the depth of his love for family, and the rare gift of being fully known by someone who chose you as part of his inner circle.

He will be missed immensely.

May his memory bring comfort to those who knew him. A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, August 3, 2025 from 12:00pm-3:00pm at Jordan’s Granny and Gabby’s house. You may reach out to Kristin for the address. Instead of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial donations if desired.

