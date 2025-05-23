Jose Roberto Mendizabal, 91, born September 4, 1933 a native of Mazatenango, Guatemala and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Jose Roberto Mendizabal, a devoted husband, father, and talented machinist. Jose completed high school and then continued his education at the German Industrial Technical Institute of Machinists in Guatemala and gained his degree as a master machinist. Jose was a man who took great pride in working with his hands, always finding purpose and satisfaction in the craftsmanship of his trade.

Born and raised in Guatemala, Jose carried with him a strong work ethic and deep love for his family. He later migrated to the United States with his beloved wife, Estela, and their children in search of greater opportunities and a better life. Together, they built a home filled with love, laughter, and resilience.

Jose will be remembered for his quiet strength, skilled hands, and the deep care he showed for those around him. His memory will live on in the hearts of his children, grandchildren, and all know who knew him.

A visitation will be held in honor of him on Saturday, May 24, 2025 at Samart Funeral Home of Bayou Blue from 9:00 AM until the service at 12:00 PM. The burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.

He is survived by his children, Sandra Narez, Mario Mendizabal, and Carlos Mendizabal; nine grandchildren, Juan Carlos, Erick, Hector, Maritza, Mario Jr., Marco, Magen, Jacob, and Rebecca; sister, Carmen Mendizabal; brother, Efrain Mendizabal; along with numerous great-grandchildren and family.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Estela Mendizabal; parents, Vicente Mendizabal and Otilia Castaneda; brothers, Antonio and Miguel Mendizabal; and sister,Graciela Mendizabal.

He now joins his beloved wife, Estela, in eternal rest. Though his absence leaves a profound void, we find comfort in knowing they are reunited once more. He will be missed greatly and remembered always.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.