Joseph Consonery, Jr.

Joseph (Joe) “Poopie Joe” Consonery, Jr., 90, A native and resident of Assumption Parish passed away peacefully on May 1, 2025. He was surrounded by loving family members. Joe was born on June 27, 1934 the eldest child of Joseph, Sr. and Celeste Lee Consonery. He was a retired employee of the Orleans Parish Public Library where he served faithfully for many years.

A memorial service will be held in his honor at Ordoyne Funeral Home, 1489 Saint Patrick Street, Thibodaux LA 70301 on Saturday, May 10, 2025 at 11:00 AM.

Joe leaves to cherish his memories his children; Laura James (Bobbie), Thomas May, Andrew Consonery, Desiri Consonery, Veronica Goode Consonery, Tina Torrence and Samantha Torrence. His loving and faithful siblings; Donald Consonery, Sr. (Gloria), Ann Consonery Parker, Dorothy Fairnot (Donald), Jacqueline Consonary and Nancy C. Chambliss; sister-in-law, Rose Consonery and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents; 1 sister, Clara Mae Jupiter; 2 brothers, David Consonery, Sr. and James Consonery; 4 brothers-in-law, Ivory Jupiter, Irving Parker, Alfred Elphage and Brian Chambliss, Sr.

Online condolences can be made at http://www.ordoynefunerals.com/. Funeral arrangements were trusted to Ordoyne Funeral Home, 1489 Saint Patrick Street Thibodaux, LA 70301.