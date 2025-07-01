Joseph “Joey” Lewis Roberts, 68, passed away on June 23, 2025 at 7:20 am. Born on September 06, 1956 in Biloxi, MS to parents James Leonard and Elmira Roberts Brown.

Friends and family will be received at Ordoyne Funeral Home on Monday, July 7, 2025 from 9:00 AM until service time. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM at the funeral home.

Joseph is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mona Richard Roberts; children, Trish Ponvelle and husband Bobby, Eric Roberts and wife Angie; grandchildren, Elise and Samuel Ponvelle and Tripp and Finn Roberts; siblings, Sheila Johnson, Marilyn Butler, Rachelle Tressler, Lanita Jones; step father, Kenneth Brown.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Leonard Roberts; mother, Elmira Roberts Brown; brother, Michael Roberts.

For Joey, outdoors was his happy place especially anything tied to his houseboat and fishing. He dearly loved his Cajun houseboat owners group, which he proudly facilitated. Nothing brought him more joy than watching his grandkids playing baseball or whatever sport or activity they were involved in, never missing a thing. He never met a stranger, making friends with anyone he met, he cherished his two loyal dogs, Daisy and Mollie, and above all else, his family meant the world to him.

Online condolences can be made at http://www.ordoynefunerals.com/. Funeral arrangements were trusted to Ordoyne Funeral Home, 1489 Saint Patrick Street Thibodaux, LA 70301.