It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Joseph “Theodore” Brunet, III, who entered eternal rest on April 7, 2025, at the age of 74. Joseph was born on March 13, 1951, in Montegut, Louisiana, and was a proud resident of Bourg, Louisiana, where he touched the lives of many with his unwavering spirit, love, and dedication.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, from 5 PM to 8 PM with a Rosary Prayer service beginning at 7 PM at Chauvin Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Thursday, April 10, 2025, from 9:30 AM till time of the Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11:30 AM at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bourg, LA. Interment will follow at St. Ann Catholic Cemetery.

As the 10th of 13 children, Joseph grew up surrounded by the warmth of a large, loving family that shaped his character. A proud graduate of the Class of 1969 from South Terrebonne High School, he was a gifted basketball player who contributed to his team’s victory as district champions. It was during these formative years that he met Kathleen, his beloved wife and lifelong partner of 55 years. Their love story inspired all who knew them, creating a foundation of compassion and care for their family.

Joseph dedicated himself to the oil field as a Pumper for Texaco, showcasing the values of hard work and honesty. He was blessed to raise his three cherished sons, instilling in them the virtues of patience, love, and discipline. His family was his pride and joy, and he was particularly devoted to his six beloved grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, who brought him immense happiness.

After retiring, Joseph embraced a new role as the Bourg Gym Supervisor for 17 years, creating a safe and welcoming environment where children and his grandchildren could play and thrive. Known for his pride and joy Kubota tractor, Joseph also took pride in his expansive garden, where his passion for nurturing the land yielded delicious pecans and vibrant plants.

Every Sunday, the Brunet home was a hub of laughter and love, as Joseph gathered with family around the table playing cards, showcasing his talent as a Pedro champion. His cooking, particularly his famous potato salad, was a highlight of these gatherings, reminding everyone of the bonds forged through shared meals and cherished memories.

Joseph’s legacy of love and commitment to family will live on in the hearts of those he leaves behind, including his devoted wife of 55 years, Kathleen Brunet, and their sons; Nolan P. Brunet (Tiffany) of Bourg, LA, Joseph Brunet, IV (Kellie) of Bourg, LA and Carey Brunet (April) of Bourg, LA, grandchildren; Joseph Brunet V (Melissa), Jenna Brunet Collins (Logan), Connor Brunet (Caitlyn), Nicholas Brunet (Brianna), Dillon Brunet and Anna Brunet, great-grandchildren; Leigh Brunet, Joseph Brunet VI, Crews Brunet and Rubie Brunet, his brothers; Gerald Brunet and Burt Brunet, and sisters; Evelyn LeBouef and Ruby Ann Pirtle.

He is reunited in Heaven with his parents; Joseph Brunet, II, and Ruby Bourg Brunet, his brothers; Rufus Bourg, Carrol Brunet, Daniel Brunet, Barry Brunet and Edward Brunet, his sisters; Yvonne Pitre, Sheryl Lee Nelton and Joyce Price.