Joseph William Massaker, Jr., 84, a native of Plymouth, Pennsylvania and resident of Houma, Louisiana, passed away on August 2, 2025, surrounded by his family.

He was born on February 18, 1941, in Plymouth, Pennsylvania to the late Joseph William Massaker, Sr. and Catherine Yunsa Massaker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Barbara A. Emmett and Catherine Pratt, and his beloved companion, Lovelia “Daisy” May Livezey.

He is survived by his daughter, Tammy A. Marcel, son-in-law, Shane M. Marcel, Sr., his grandson, Shane M. Marcel, Jr. “Pal”, sisters, Ruth Kubasek (John) and Henrietta Raczkowski (Allen), along with his nieces and nephews.

He served his country proudly in the United States Navy from 1959-1964.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date by his family.

The family of Joseph would like to thank St. Joseph Hospice of Thibodaux for their caring staff.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.