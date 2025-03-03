Josephine “Jo-Ann” Chassion Hebert, 89, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 5:20am surrounded by her loving family. She was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation Monday, March 3, 2025 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Bayou Black (Houma), LA from 9:00am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Monday, March 3, 2025 at 11:00am with burial to follow in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

Jo-Ann is survived by her loving family, children, Lorna Blanchard (Malcolm), Susan Champagne (Late Husband, Barry), Meryl Domangue (Gerald), Cheryl Falgout (Ken), Helen Breaux (Late Husband, Jerry Jr.), Peter Hebert Jr. (Tina); siblings, Peter Joseph Chassion Sr. (Aline), Mary Ann Chassion, Nelis Paul Chassion (Christine); and thirteen loving grandchildren, and seven-teen great grandchildren and many loving nieces and newphews.

Jo-Ann is preceded in passing by her husband, Peter Hebert Sr.; parents, Nelis and Daisy Chassion; brother, Kevin Benard Chassion; sister, Infant Daisy Chassion; niece, Claudel Chassion; and great nephews, Zeb Hughes.

Jo-Ann lived for many years with her loving grandson, Brent Hebert and the family appreciates all the loving care he provided over those years.

She dedicated many years giving to the community by working in the Terrebonne Parish School system as a cafeteria worker at H. L. Bourgeois, Evergreen Jr. High School and also Coteau Bayou Blue Elementary School.

Everyone she ever met said she was a kind and sweet lady; always willing to give a hand or advice. She was a volunteer in the St. Anthony Altar’s Society and bereavement committee. Jo-Ann was a caring and loving lady and will be known for her kindness and soft spoken words and for her wisdom and wit.

She will be dearly missed and always loved and remembered by her many family and friends.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Josephine “Jo-Ann” Hebert.