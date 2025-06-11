Joyce A. Thibodeaux, 77, born January 26, 1948 a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on Friday, June 6, 2025.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Friday, June 13, 2025 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Chauvin, Louisiana from 10:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 PM. The burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery, Houma, Louisiana.

She is survived by her children, Darlene Thibodeaux (Dale Hebert), Willard “Junior” Thibodeaux, Jr. (Kristi), Charlene Thibodeaux Robichaux (David), and Maxine Thibodeaux Bethmann (Matthew); 9 grandchildren, Art Thibodeaux, Brandon Robichaux (Nicole), Davey Robichaux (Sabrina), Robert Thibodeaux (Holly), Cory Robichaux (Lois), Corena Gregoire (Lisa), Joshua Thibodeaux (Meaghan), Paige Bich (Tomas), and Kyle LeBouef (Madison); 18 great-grandchildren, Payton, Conner, Davina, Loni Rae, Logan, Lyla, Riley, Kiley, Luke, Aiden, Christian, Gabe, Danielle, Mckayla, Damarco, Xavier, Harley, Annika; siblings, Johnny, Lindsey, Marvin, Eldren, Diane, and Judy.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Thibodeaux, Sr.; grandchild, Willard Thibodeaux III; parents, Magnus Henry Sr., and Inez Pellegrin Henry; siblings, Inez, Elaine, Ruby, Lois, and Magnus Jr.

