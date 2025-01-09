Joyce Anne Matherne Dean

TPSD recognizes 2025 Elementary, Middle, and High School Students of the Year
January 9, 2025
Shirley Allemand Olivier
January 9, 2025
TPSD recognizes 2025 Elementary, Middle, and High School Students of the Year
January 9, 2025
Shirley Allemand Olivier
January 9, 2025

Joyce Anne Matherne Dean, a resident of Houma, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2025 at the age of 74.


She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Joseph Oris Dean; children, Laura, Paula and Oris Jr.; 8 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and brothers, Gayle, Darrel, Brian and Tillman.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Tillman and Lucille Matherne; and siblings, Daniel, Lee, Richard and Florence.

A private service will be held.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Ave, Gray is entrusted with the arrangements.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

January 9, 2025

William Hubert Boudloche Jr.

Read more