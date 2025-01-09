TPSD recognizes 2025 Elementary, Middle, and High School Students of the YearJanuary 9, 2025
Joyce Anne Matherne Dean, a resident of Houma, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2025 at the age of 74.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Joseph Oris Dean; children, Laura, Paula and Oris Jr.; 8 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and brothers, Gayle, Darrel, Brian and Tillman.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Tillman and Lucille Matherne; and siblings, Daniel, Lee, Richard and Florence.
A private service will be held.
Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Ave, Gray is entrusted with the arrangements.